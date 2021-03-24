Predicting Every NFL Team's 2021 Breakout Player

0 of 32

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

Opportunity knocks. Who answers?

Shaquil Barrett was once a backup outside linebacker with the Denver Broncos before he found a home as an elite edge-rusher and helped the Tampa Bay Buccaneers win Super Bowl LV.

Cornerback J.C. Jackson went undrafted yet still found a way to crack the New England Patriots roster and in his third season finished second in the NFL with nine interceptions.

The Tennessee Titans' Derrick Henry needed three seasons to become a starter. He's now led the league in rushing in back-to-back seasons.

So many examples can be found of players who took advantage of opportunities.

The trick is trying to figure out who is primed to do so before a season begins. To land on this list of each team's 2021 breakout player, a player had to start six or fewer games last season at this year's projected position. Their potential breakthroughs could occur because of new situations, coaching changes or departures of other performers or simply because they've shown enough talent to warrant expanded roles.