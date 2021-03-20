Saints, Raiders Won't Lose 2021 NFL Draft Picks After COVID-19 Violations

David Becker/Associated Press

Neither the Las Vegas Raiders nor New Orleans Saints will lose a draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft for COVID-19 protocol violations during the 2020 season.

Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reported the Raiders were slated to lose a sixth-round pick and the Saints were expected to forfeit a seventh-round selection, but it appears the draft choices were reinstated on appeal.

"They are not forfeiting them. Neither team will lose those picks," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Smith.

