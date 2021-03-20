    Saints, Raiders Won't Lose 2021 NFL Draft Picks After COVID-19 Violations

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 20, 2021

    Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr (4) prepares to hand off the ball against the New Orleans Saints during the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/David Becker)
    David Becker/Associated Press

    Neither the Las Vegas Raiders nor New Orleans Saints will lose a draft pick in the 2021 NFL draft for COVID-19 protocol violations during the 2020 season.

    Michael David Smith of Pro Football Talk reported the Raiders were slated to lose a sixth-round pick and the Saints were expected to forfeit a seventh-round selection, but it appears the draft choices were reinstated on appeal.

    "They are not forfeiting them. Neither team will lose those picks," NFL spokesman Brian McCarthy told Smith.

                    

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

