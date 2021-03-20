NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2021: Odds for Sunday's Subregionals Bracket

0 of 4

Jessica Hill/Associated Press

When the 2021 NCAA women's basketball tournament gets underway Sunday, all four No. 1 seeds will be in action. And while each of those teams is likely to roll to big victories, there could be some competitive matchups among the 16-game slate, all of which will be taking place in the San Antonio area.

Stanford is the No. 1 overall seed in the tournament and will be looking to make a run to its first national championship since 1992. The Cardinal haven't lost a game since mid-January, as they rolled through most of Pac-12 play on their way to winning the conference tournament title.

UConn (Big East), Baylor (Big 12) and NC State (ACC) each won its respective conference tournaments and then earned a No. 1 seed for the NCAA tourney. Baylor is looking to win its second national title in three years, while UConn last won one in 2016. NC State has never won a national championship, and its lone Final Four appearance came in 1998.

All four of these teams are heavily favored in their opening-round matchup against No. 16 seeds on Sunday. Here's a look at the full 16-game slate, along with odds for each contest.