    Texans' Updated Depth Chart After Signing Phillip Lindsay, Mark Ingram, More

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 20, 2021

    Denver Broncos running back Phillip Lindsay warms up against the New Orleans Saints during an NFL football game Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Denver. (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey)
    Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

    The Houston Texans have been active in the first free-agency period under new general manager Nick Caserio. 

    Phillip Lindsay's agent announced Friday that the running back agreed to a deal that was later revealed by ESPN to be worth $3.25 million with $500,000 in incentives. He joins a free-agent class that also includes linebackers Christian Kirksey and Joe Thomas, running back Mark Ingram and quarterback Tyrod Taylor. 

    The team also obtained defensive end Shaq Lawson and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon via trades with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, respectively.

    With all of those changes, here's a look at the Texans' updated depth chart: 

    QB: Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Finley 

    RB: David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay, Buddy Howell, Scottie Phillips, Dontrell Hillard 

    WR1: Brandin Cooks, Isaiah Coulter, Chris Moore

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    WR2: Andre Roberts, Keke Coutee, Chad Hansen

    WR3: Randall Cobb

    TE: Jordan Akins, Pharaoh Brown, Kahale Warring, Ryan Izzo, Paul Quessenberry

    LT: Laremy Tunsil, Jordan Steckler

    LG: Max Scharping, Justin McCray, Beau Benzschawel

    C: Cohl Cabral, Justin Britt

    RG: Marcus Cannon, Hjalte Froholdt

    RT: Tytus Howard, Charlie Heck 

             

    LDE: Charles Omenihu, P.J. Hall

    NT: Ross Blacklock, Vincent Taylor, Auzoyah Alufohai, Brandon Dunn

    RDE: Maliek Collins, Duke Ejiofor

    OLB:  Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin

    ILB: Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Tae Davis, Nate Hall, 

    ILB: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Joe Thomas

    OLB: Shaq Lawson, Jonathan Greenard

    CB: Terrance Mitchell, Cornell Armstrong, A.J. Moore

    CB: Bradley Roby, Desmond King II, Keion Crossen, Eric Murray

    FS: Justin Reid, Jonathan Owens 

    SS: Lonnie Johnson Jr., Terrence Brooks, Geno Stone 

    Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

    The myriad changes on the depth chart this season is part of Houston's overhaul following a 4-12 campaign. With new leadership in head coach David Culley and Caserio running the show, the team is bound to do something different in 2021. But they may also be without Deshaun Watson under center.

    Watson told Culley he has "no intention of suiting up for the team again," according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, who reported that the quarterback was frustrated with the way the team went about the hiring of Caserio.

    Regardless, with the addition of players like Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler, and Lindsay, who posted a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns in his first two seasons in Denver, whoever is under center—even if it's Taylor, who is a competent backup but hasn't started regularly since 2017—will be able to find their footing in Houston. 

    Related

      Seahawks Re-Sign Chris Carson

      Seattle brings back its star RB on three-year deal worth up to $24.6M (NFL Network)

      Seahawks Re-Sign Chris Carson
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Seahawks Re-Sign Chris Carson

      Timothy Rapp
      via Bleacher Report

      Grades for Friday's Deals ✍️

      JuJu surprised everybody staying in PIT. @GDavenport reacts to all the day's signings 📲

      Grades for Friday's Deals ✍️
      Houston Texans logo
      Houston Texans

      Grades for Friday's Deals ✍️

      Gary Davenport
      via Bleacher Report

      JuJu Signs Deal with Steelers

      Steelers star WR is coming back to Pittsburgh on one-year deal after turning down larger offers (NFL Network)

      JuJu Signs Deal with Steelers
      NFL logo
      NFL

      JuJu Signs Deal with Steelers

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Report: Golladay Seeking Contract Worth $18.5M Per Year

      Report: Golladay Seeking Contract Worth $18.5M Per Year
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Golladay Seeking Contract Worth $18.5M Per Year

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report