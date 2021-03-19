Texans' Updated Depth Chart After Signing Phillip Lindsay, Mark Ingram, More

Jack Dempsey/Associated Press

The Houston Texans have been active in the first free-agency period under new general manager Nick Caserio.

Phillip Lindsay's agent announced Friday that the running back agreed to a deal that was later revealed by ESPN to be worth $3.25 million with $500,000 in incentives. He joins a free-agent class that also includes linebackers Christian Kirksey and Joe Thomas, running back Mark Ingram and quarterback Tyrod Taylor.

The team also obtained defensive end Shaq Lawson and offensive tackle Marcus Cannon via trades with the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots, respectively.

With all of those changes, here's a look at the Texans' updated depth chart:

QB: Deshaun Watson, Tyrod Taylor, Ryan Finley

RB: David Johnson, Mark Ingram, Phillip Lindsay, Buddy Howell, Scottie Phillips, Dontrell Hillard

WR1: Brandin Cooks, Isaiah Coulter, Chris Moore

WR2: Andre Roberts, Keke Coutee, Chad Hansen

WR3: Randall Cobb

TE: Jordan Akins, Pharaoh Brown, Kahale Warring, Ryan Izzo, Paul Quessenberry

LT: Laremy Tunsil, Jordan Steckler



LG: Max Scharping, Justin McCray, Beau Benzschawel



C: Cohl Cabral, Justin Britt



RG: Marcus Cannon, Hjalte Froholdt



RT: Tytus Howard, Charlie Heck

LDE: Charles Omenihu, P.J. Hall

NT: Ross Blacklock, Vincent Taylor, Auzoyah Alufohai, Brandon Dunn

RDE: Maliek Collins, Duke Ejiofor



OLB: Whitney Mercilus, Jacob Martin

ILB: Zach Cunningham, Christian Kirksey, Tae Davis, Nate Hall,

ILB: Kamu Grugier-Hill, Kevin Pierre-Louis, Joe Thomas

OLB: Shaq Lawson, Jonathan Greenard



CB: Terrance Mitchell, Cornell Armstrong, A.J. Moore



CB: Bradley Roby, Desmond King II, Keion Crossen, Eric Murray



FS: Justin Reid, Jonathan Owens



SS: Lonnie Johnson Jr., Terrence Brooks, Geno Stone

Depth chart info provided by Ourlads and Over the Cap.

The myriad changes on the depth chart this season is part of Houston's overhaul following a 4-12 campaign. With new leadership in head coach David Culley and Caserio running the show, the team is bound to do something different in 2021. But they may also be without Deshaun Watson under center.

Watson told Culley he has "no intention of suiting up for the team again," according to ESPN's Dan Graziano, who reported that the quarterback was frustrated with the way the team went about the hiring of Caserio.

Regardless, with the addition of players like Ingram, a three-time Pro Bowler, and Lindsay, who posted a pair of 1,000-yard campaigns in his first two seasons in Denver, whoever is under center—even if it's Taylor, who is a competent backup but hasn't started regularly since 2017—will be able to find their footing in Houston.