UFC's Julija Stoliarenko Stretchered Away from Weigh-in After Fainting on Scale

UFC fighter Julija Stoliarenko fainted Friday during weigh-ins ahead of her scheduled clash with Julia Avila at UFC Fight Night: Brunson vs. Holland.

ESPN's Ariel Helwani tweeted video of Stoliarenko falling off the scale and being tended to afterward:

Helwani noted that Stoliarenko was taken out on a stretcher, and UFC hasn't yet provided an update on her condition.

Adam Martin of BJPenn.com reported that Stoliarenko was allowed to weigh in after falling off the scale. She weighed in at 135.5 pounds before falling off the scale again, at which point she was stretchered out.

The 27-year-old Stoliarenko is a native of Lithuania who fights in the women's bantamweight division for UFC.

After competing for numerous different promotions, she made her UFC debut at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Oleinik in August 2020. She lost that fight to Yana Kunitskaya by unanimous decision.

For her career, Stoliarenko owns a 9-4-2 record with eight of her victories coming by way of submission.

Prior to the loss to Kunitskaya last year, the 5'8" Stoliarenko was on a five-fight winning streak with victories in the King of Kings, Celtic Gladiator and Invicta promotions.

UFC has yet to announce whether Saturday's fight between Stoliarenko and Avila scheduled for the preliminary card will happen.

Derek Brunson and Kevin Holland will headline UFC Fight Night in a middleweight bout.