Fantasy Baseball 2021 Sleepers: Top Pitchers and Sluggers to Target

2 of 3

Ross D. Franklin/Associated Press

SP Triston McKenzie, Cleveland

Triston McKenzie was the latest in a string of breakout arms in Cleveland.

McKenzie displayed electric stuff across 33.1 innings. He posted a 3.24 ERA and 0.90 WHIP, striking out 42 and finishing the season with a 142 ERA+.

The right-hander has done enough to earn a full-time place in Cleveland's rotation, and the numbers suggest managers take a good look at taking a chance on him. McKenzie ranked in the 87th percentile in average exit velocity and 63rd percentile in whiff rate. That is a strong combination for someone with his power stuff.

McKenzie's average draft position (ADP) is 178. Managers can get terrific value from that spot if they select the 23-year-old, a legitimate strikeout picture who should continue to build in 2021.

SP Zack Wheeler, Philadelphia Phillies

Zack Wheeler excelled in his debut season with the Philadelphia Phillies.

The 30-year-old had a 2.92 ERA in 11 starts, leading the National League in home runs per nine innings (0.4) and slashing his walk rate for a third consecutive season.

Wheeler consistently generates soft contact. He has ranked in the 81st percentile or higher in both barrel percentage and average exit velocity in the past two seasons. The right-hander also has good life with the four-seam fastball and sinker. That sinker in particular helped Wheeler to a 56.6 percent ground-ball rate in 2020.

The right-hander is getting decent respect from fantasy managers with an ADP of 94th overall. Still, Wheeler's velocity and slider play well in terms of strikeout stuff and the ground ball rate is even more encouraging.

SP/RP Freddy Peralta, Milwaukee Brewers

Freddy Peralta has addd value because he could be a flex arm used in a six-man rotation or out of the bullpen.

Peralta's 2020 ERA (3.99) is not a good indicator of his potential. He struck out 47 in 29.1 innings of work (14.4) and gave up just two homers. His 2.41 fielding independent pitching (FIP) mark suggests he deserved better success, as did his 3.11 expected ERA (xERA).

The 24-year-old ranked in the 82nd percentile in hard-hit rate and 97th percentile in whiff rate. Those are elite metrics for a young arm who could provide value in the rotation or bullpen.

Even if Peralta does not begin the season in Milwaukee's starting group, his 318 ADP is good value for a guy who could be a tremendous weapon for the Brewers.