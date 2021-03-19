NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament 2021: Odds for Subregionals Bracket

0 of 4

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

There are numerous teams capable of winning this year's NCAA women's basketball tournament, but don't expect it to be a surprise school. That's not how this tourney typically goes.

The 2021 women's tournament gets underway with 16 first-round matchups on Sunday, followed by 16 more on Monday.

And while there could be some upsets, it's less likely to happen here than it is in the men's tournament. It's highly possible that a lot of Nos. 1 and 2 seeds will make deep runs and be battling it out for the national championship on April 4.

In the opening round, these title favorites are likely to rout the lowest-seeded teams. But there will still be some exciting games taking place over the first few days of the tourney between teams that are at a similar level.

Here's the complete schedule for the first round of this year's tournament, along with odds for each game.