Europa League 2021: Power-Ranking Every Team in the Quarterfinals

0 of 8

Associated Press

Eight teams remain on a mission to reach the UEFA Europa League final as the competition heads to the quarterfinal stage.

The English Premier League and La Liga have controlled the UEFA Europa League since 2012, and those leagues are represented by four of the eight quarterfinalists: Manchester United, Arsenal, Villarreal and Granada.

Of the quartet, only United has won the Europa League since the competition's rebranding in 2009.

Arsenal is two years removed from a Europa League final berth, and the manager who led the Gunners to that position, Unai Emery, is in charge of Villarreal and has previously won the tournament three times with Sevilla.

Italy, Croatia, the Czech Republic and the Netherlands are the four other nations represented in the quarterfinals.

Ajax and Roma made strong cases to challenge Manchester United for its favorite status to win the tournament with their respective showings in the round of 16.

Dinamo Zagreb produced the more stunning win than Slavia Prague. Zagreb shut out Tottenham Hotspur in the second leg and won in extra time.

However, Slavia Prague deserves credit as well for slowing down a red-hot Rangers squad to eliminate the Scottish Premiership champion.

The quest for the trophy will resume April 8 with the first leg of the quarterfinals, and the second legs will take place one week later.

This article was produced in partnership with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.