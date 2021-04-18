    Stephen Strasburg Placed on 10-Day IL by Nationals with Shoulder Injury

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistApril 18, 2021

    Washington Nationals starting pitcher Stephen Strasburg throws during the first inning of the team's spring training baseball game against the Houston Astros, Tuesday, March 9, 2021, in West Palm Beach, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    The Washington Nationals placed pitcher Stephen Strasburg on the 10-day injured list due to shoulder inflammation, per Jesse Dougherty of the Washington Post.  

    The move is retroactive to April 15, two days after his last start when he allowed seven earned runs in four innings.

    Injuries are always a concern for the 32-year-old, who pitched just five innings in 2020 due to a nerve issue in his wrist that required surgery. He only made at least 30 starts in one of his previous five seasons due to various issues.

    Strasburg also got his 2020 season off to an inauspicious start when a calf injury caused him to exit his second spring training start of the year.

    It's enough to cause Washington to fear any missed time for a player who signed a $245 million contract ahead of the 2020 season.

    Strasburg is still an elite pitcher when healthy and showcased his upside in 2019 when he finished in the top five of Cy Young voting. He finished the year 18-6 with a 3.32 ERA and 251 strikeouts in a league-high 209 innings.

    In 2021, he has a 6.30 ERA with 11 strikeouts in 10 innings.

    Max Scherzer can still help carry the rotation, but pitching depth could be a major question mark going forward for Washington.

