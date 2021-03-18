    NCAA Acknowledges Differences in Amenities at Men's, Women's Tournaments

    Scott Polacek@@ScottPolacekFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021
    The NCAA Final Four logo for the NCAA college basketball tournament is painted on a window in downtown Indianapolis, Wednesday, March 17, 2021. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
    Darron Cummings/Associated Press

    The NCAA did not dispute the accuracy of pictures that circulated on social media Thursday comparing the amenities available to players in the NCAA men's tournament to those available for players in the NCAA women's tournament.

    The pictures showed a greater availability of training equipment for the men. They also showed differences in gifts that were presented to the players.

    NCAA vice president Lynn Holzman released the following statement:

    "We acknowledge that some of the amenities teams would typically have access to have not been as available inside the controlled environment. In part, this is due to the limited space and the original plan was to expand the workout area once additional space was available later in the tournament. However, we want to be responsive to the needs of our participating teams, and we are actively working to enhance existing resources at practice courts, including additional weight training equipment."

    Players such as Sabrina Ionescu, A'ja Wilson, Kelsey Plum and CJ McCollum raised concerns on social media:

    Molly Hensley-Clancy of the Washington Post reported the NCAA acknowledged the differences with one representative saying the initial thought was the smaller convention center available to the women would not have the space to accommodate larger weight rooms and facilities:

    Henry Bushnell of Yahoo Sports noted men's teams are based in Indiana. Those teams in Indianapolis have a convention center with 12 practice courts and six full-size weight rooms that can be reserved.

    The women's tournament is taking place in the San Antonio area.

    Bushnell spoke to multiple coaches on the women's side who said they were told they would not have access to weight rooms until the Sweet 16.

