Norfolk State Beats Appalachian State 54-53, Advances to Face No. 1 Gonzaga

Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

Nearly a decade after pulling off one of the biggest upsets in tournament history, No. 16 seed Norfolk State is back in the round of 64 thanks to a 54-53 victory over No. 16 Appalachian State in Thursday's First Four matchup.

Norfolk State (17-7) will now need to make even more history if it wants to advance to the round of 32, as a matchup with undefeated No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga looms on Saturday.

Kyle O'Quinn led the Spartans past No. 2 Mizzou in the round of 64 as a No. 15 seed in 2012—Norfolk State's first-ever NCAA tournament appearance. The Zags post a considerably more difficult challenge this year. The Spartans will hope to get an O'Quinn-esqe performance out of Jalen Hawkins, after he led the way with a career-high 24 points over the Mountaineers (17-12) on Thursday.

Notable Performers

Jalen Hawkins, G, Norfolk State Spartans: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

Joe Bryant Jr., G, Norfolk State Spartans: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Justin Forrest, G, Appalachian State Mountaineers: 18 points, 4 rebounds

Donovan Gregory, G, Appalachian State Mountaineers: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

What's Next

Norfolk State will return to Indianapolis to prepare for Saturday's showdown with undefeated Gonzaga as the tournament favorites make their debut. Tipoff is slated for 9:10 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on TBS.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.