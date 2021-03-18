    Norfolk State Beats Appalachian State 54-53, Advances to Face No. 1 Gonzaga

    Blake SchusterSenior Analyst IIMarch 19, 2021

    Norfolk State forward J.J. Matthews (15), left, and Appalachian State guard Justin Forrest (1) battle for the ball during the first half of a First Four game in the NCAA men's college basketball tournament, Thursday, March 18, 2021, in Bloomington, Ind. (AP Photo/Doug McSchooler)
    Doug McSchooler/Associated Press

    Nearly a decade after pulling off one of the biggest upsets in tournament history, No. 16 seed Norfolk State is back in the round of 64 thanks to a 54-53 victory over No. 16 Appalachian State in Thursday's First Four matchup. 

    Norfolk State (17-7) will now need to make even more history if it wants to advance to the round of 32, as a matchup with undefeated No. 1 overall seed Gonzaga looms on Saturday. 

    Kyle O'Quinn led the Spartans past No. 2 Mizzou in the round of 64 as a No. 15 seed in 2012—Norfolk State's first-ever NCAA tournament appearance. The Zags post a considerably more difficult challenge this year. The Spartans will hope to get an O'Quinn-esqe performance out of Jalen Hawkins, after he led the way with a career-high 24 points over the Mountaineers (17-12) on Thursday.  

    Notable Performers

    Jalen Hawkins, G, Norfolk State Spartans: 24 points, 5 rebounds, 2 steals

    Joe Bryant Jr., G, Norfolk State Spartans: 10 points, 4 rebounds, 4 steals

    Justin Forrest, G, Appalachian State Mountaineers: 18 points, 4 rebounds

    Donovan Gregory, G, Appalachian State Mountaineers: 9 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists

    What's Next

    Norfolk State will return to Indianapolis to prepare for Saturday's showdown with undefeated Gonzaga as the tournament favorites make their debut. Tipoff is slated for 9:10 p.m. ET at Bankers Life Fieldhouse on TBS.

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available. 

