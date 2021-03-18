    Browns' Jarvis Landry Announces Endorsement Contract with Jordan Brand

    Cleveland Browns wide receiver Jarvis Landry runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Cleveland. The Ravens won 47-42. (AP Photo/David Richard)
    Cleveland Browns receiver Jarvis Landry announced he is joining Jordan Brand in a video posted to social media Thursday:

    The video provides several nods to NBA legend Michael Jordan, with everything from the player golfing to acting in Space Jam.

    Landry is a major sneaker fan who previously represented Nike.

    The 28-year-old has been one of the most consistent receivers in the NFL since entering the league in 2014. The five-time Pro Bowler has at least 70 catches in each of his seven professional seasons and has appeared in 111 of 112 possible regular-season games. 

    With 636 career catches, Landry easily has the most from his draft class that includes top playmakers like Davante Adams, Mike Evans, Allen Robinson, Brandin Cooks and teammate Odell Beckham Jr.

    The Browns enter 2021 with high expectations after earning their first playoff win since 1994 last season.

