Patrick Chung Announces Retirement After 11-Year Career with Patriots, Eagles

Longtime New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday at the age of 33.

In an Instagram post, Chung thanked his fans and many within the Patriots organization, including owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.

"Patriot until I die," Chung wrote.

Chung did not play last season, as he was one of several New England players who opted out of the 2020 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

