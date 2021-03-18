    Patrick Chung Announces Retirement After 11-Year Career with Patriots, Eagles

    Mike Chiari@mikechiariFeatured ColumnistMarch 18, 2021
    Alerted 15m ago in the B/R App

    New England Patriots strong safety Patrick Chung runs the ball before an NFL preseason football game against the Detroit Lions in Detroit, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)
    Paul Sancya/Associated Press

    Longtime New England Patriots safety Patrick Chung announced his retirement from the NFL on Thursday at the age of 33.

    In an Instagram postChung thanked his fans and many within the Patriots organization, including owner Robert Kraft and head coach Bill Belichick.

    "Patriot until I die," Chung wrote.

    Chung did not play last season, as he was one of several New England players who opted out of the 2020 campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

         

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

    Get the best sports content from the web and social in the B/R app. Get the app and get the game.

    Related

      Ranking NFL's Worst Early FA Moves

      We count down the 10 worst free-agent decisions so far 📲

      Ranking NFL's Worst Early FA Moves
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Ranking NFL's Worst Early FA Moves

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Pats Cut WR Lee, DT Allen

      New England releases Marqise Lee and Beau Allen after neither played in a game last season (ESPN)

      Pats Cut WR Lee, DT Allen
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Pats Cut WR Lee, DT Allen

      Zack Cox
      via NESN.com

      Evaluating Top Contracts from Legal Tampering Period

      Evaluating Top Contracts from Legal Tampering Period
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Evaluating Top Contracts from Legal Tampering Period

      Kristopher Knox
      via Bleacher Report

      Bill Belichick Is Breaking the Bank, but at What Cost?

      Bill Belichick Is Breaking the Bank, but at What Cost?
      New England Patriots logo
      New England Patriots

      Bill Belichick Is Breaking the Bank, but at What Cost?

      The Ringer
      via The Ringer