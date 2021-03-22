Report: Adoree' Jackson, Giants Agree to 3-Year, $39M Contract After Titans Exit

Brett Carlsen/Associated Press

Free-agent cornerback Adoree' Jackson reportedly landed with the New York Giants on a three-year, $39 million contract on Monday, per ESPN's Adam Schefter.

Jordan Raanan of ESPN noted more than $20 million of the money is guaranteed.

A knee injury suffered during a Friday practice prior to the Titans' Week 1 win against the Denver Broncos forced him out for nearly the entire 2020 season. He ended up playing just three games.

For his career, the ex-USC star has 33 passes defended, two interceptions and 200 tackles in 46 games over four seasons.

At his best, Jackson is excellent in coverage. Pro Football Focus, who ranked Jackson seventh on the best available free agents as of March 17, offered the following write-up on the defensive back.

"A former first-round pick, Adoree Jackson has elite coverage numbers. He ranks just behind the trio of Jaire Alexander, Richard Sherman and Stephon Gilmore among corners when lined up outside in PFF coverage grade since 2018, and was an unexpected cut by the Titans. He missed almost the entirety of the 2020 season, but if he checks out medically is an outstanding option at the position."

Jackson was solid in 2018, allowing just 56.5 percent of the passes thrown his way to be completed. He only allowed one touchdown in his coverage over 11 games in 2019, when he missed some time with a foot injury.

Jackson was hurt in 2020, but he's clearly good enough to be playing in the NFL. Ultimately, he was a salary-cap casualty.

He should solidify the No. 2 cornerback spot for the Giants, moving Isaac Yiadom to the No. 3 role as the primary backup behind shutdown corner James Bradberry. The No. 2 spot proved problematic at times last year, but Yiadom helped keep that position stable at the end of the year.

However, Jackson is an upgrade over Yiadom, who should now provide good depth at the position. He's also in the conversation to return kicks and punts if need be.