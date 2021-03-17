Champions League Results 2021: Qualified Teams After Wednesday Round of 16 Games

Matthias Schrader/Associated Press

Make it 18 victories from 19 Champions League games for Bayern Munich as the German club joined Chelsea in advancing to the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

The Reds made quick work in finishing off Lazio in the second leg of their Round of 16 matchup as Robert Lewandowski's 33rd minute penalty kick all but put the aggregate out of reach and made for a rather tame second half.

It was a similar story for Chelsea, which defended well down the stretch to earn its second straight shutout victory over Atletico Madrid.

The quarterfinal draw is set for Friday and will feature Manchester City, Dortmund, Paris Saint Germain, Porto, Liverpool and Real Madrid alongside Chelsea and Bayern.

Wednesday's Results

Bayern Munich 2-1 Lazio (Bayern Munich win 6-2 on aggregate)

Chelsea 2-0 Atletico Madrid (Chelsea win 3-0 on aggregate)

Wednesday's Recap

Bayern might not have as stress-free a match as it did on Wednesday the rest of the tournament.

Not only did Lewandowski's penalty kick put the team up 5-1 on aggregate, FCB held onto possession of the ball for 59 percent on the match and only had to worry about two of Lazio's five shots coming near the net. Comparatively, Bayern attempts 12 shots with four on net.

OptaJoe noted since the start of last season, no player has been directly involved in more Champions League goals than Lewandowski (20 goals, five assists)

Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting poured in another insurance goal in the 73rd minute before Lazio ruined keeper Alexander Nübel's clean sheet with a goal from Marco Parolo in the 82nd minute—becoming the third-oldest player to record a goal in the knockout stage in UCL history (per OptaPaolo).

It was another brutal Champions League outing for Atletico's Luis Suarez, who hasn't scored an away leg goal in 25 consecutive matches.

That made life all too easy for Chelsea, which took a 1-0 lead Wednesday on a 34th minute goal from Hakim Ziyech. It would still get worse for Madrid. Stefan Savic was handed a red card in the 81st minute and trailing 2-0 in aggregate as Atletico tried to grind the Chelsea defense down.

Playing with 10 men made that nearly impossible and the club essentially walked off the pitch after Emerson's 94th minute goal to put the aggregate out of reach at 3-0. Chelsea held possession for 56 percent of the match, put five of 16 shots on net and turned aside all four looks on goal by Atletico.

The Blues haven't conceded a goal in eight of their last nine matches—including six straight—as Edouard Mendy continues racking up clean sheets. He'll look to keep that going in the semifinals as Chelsea moves one step closer to its first UCL title since 2012.