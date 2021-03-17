Top Winners, Losers After Wednesday's Final Champions League Round of 16 Results

Matt Dunham/Associated Press

The final two clubs booked their place into the Champions League quarterfinals on Wednesday, with Bayern Munich defeating Lazio 2-1 (6-2 on aggregate) and Chelsea knocking off Atletico Madrid 2-0 (3-0 on aggregate).

Below, we'll break down the day's biggest winners and losers.

Loser: Luis Suarez

Luis Suarez was so utterly devoid of impact on Wednesday he was subbed off after just 58 minutes. Not great.

Granted, it shouldn't come as a huge surprise the veteran forward couldn't find the back of the net—he hasn't done so away from home in the Champions League in a very, very long time:

Atletico needed a strong performance from Suarez to get past an in-form Chelsea team. They didn't get much of anything at all.

Winner: Robert Lewandowski

All this man does is score goals.

What more is there to say about Lewandowski that hasn't already been said? He's arguably the best striker in football today, and the primary reason why Bayern Munich remain a major threat to win this competition.

Loser: Diego Simeone

Atletico looked listless and rather unthreatening for long stretches vs. Chelsea. That buck starts and stops with Diego Simeone. Nothing seemed to work on Wednesday.

Atletico was outplayed and Simeone was out-coached. A 2-0 loss easily could have been worse.

Winner: Thomas Tuchel

A masterclass from Thomas Tuchel. Chelsea were composed, defensively sound and clinical when presented clear chances. They threatened on the counter-attack and looked a very better side than anything they showed under Frank Lampard.

His choice to start players like Timo Werner and Hakim Ziyech paid off on the first goal:

Substitute Emerson Palmieri scored on his first touch for the second tally:

Simeone couldn't seem to get anything right on Wednesday. Tuchel has gotten very little wrong since being hired midseason.

Loser: Stefan Savic

Savic's second-half red card was perhaps a touch harsh, but it also ended any Atletico hopes of mounting a comeback.

But he also could have done far better on Chelsea's first goal:

Not a sparkling performance from the Atletico defender.