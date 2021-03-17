Marquise Goodwin Reportedly Cut by 49ers After Eagles Trade Reverts

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

The San Francisco 49ers have released wide receiver Marquise Goodwin, per Matt Maiocco of NBC Sports Bay Area.

The 49ers had traded Goodwin to the Philadelphia Eagles prior to the 2020 season, but he did not play a snap for the team after opting out of last year's campaign amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Tuesday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reported that the NFL transaction wire revealed that Goodwin was reverted back to the 49ers.

NBC Sports Edge explained what that meant: "[The] Eagles swapped sixth-round picks with San Francisco in order to acquire Goodwin before he opted out of last season altogether. Since he didn't play a single snap, he'll (oddly) revert back to the Niners' roster ahead of the new league year."

Goodwin, 30, has played for the Buffalo Bills and 49ers over seven NFL seasons between 2013 and 2019. His best year occurred in 2017, when he caught 56 passes for 962 yards and two touchdowns. He added 44 rushing yards for 1,006 total yards from scrimmage. After the season, he signed a three-year, $20.3 million contract extension with San Francisco.

Unfortunately, Goodwin missed 12 games over the next two seasons, with thigh and hamstring injuries curtailing his 2018 campaign and knee and foot ailments forcing him onto injured reserve in 2019. He caught 35 passes for 581 yards and five touchdowns over his last two seasons with the 49ers.

Goodwin, a world class long jumper and sprinter who represented the United States in the 2012 Summer Olympics, was selected with the 78th overall pick in the 2013 NFL draft by the Buffalo Bills. The former Texas star played his first four seasons in Western New York before moving onto the 49ers.