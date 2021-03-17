AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 17

2 of 4

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

One week after cutting a scathing promo on Cody Rhodes, Penta El Zero Miedo squared off with The American Nightmare in the opening match of this St. Patrick’s Day Slam.

Rhodes continued to nurse the shoulder injury that ailed him back at Revolution as he and Penta fought to the arena floor early. Back inside, the masked Lucha Bro delivered a breathtaking chop to the chest and spent several minutes working over the former TNT champion, including a backstabber that earned him a two-count.

Cody sparked a comeback of sorts but was still a step or two slower due to the injured shoulder. Rhodes delivered a tope suicida and immediately favored his shoulder. He added a Canadian Destroyer flipping piledriver, a Cody Cutter, and Cross Rhodes but could not put his opponent away.

Rhodes again failed to pick up the win with the Air Raid Crash, earning just a two count. Frustrated, he slammed Penta’s leg into the steel post and applied the Figure Four. The masked rudo fought out and snapped the arm of his opponent, only for Rhodes to catch him with a sunset flip for the win.

After the match, Penta attacked Cody until Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes and The Gunn Club made the save. QT Marshall took his time getting to the ring, leading his teammates to wonder where the hell he was.

Result

Rhodes defeated Penta

Grade

B-

Analysis

If Rhodes’ arm was as injured as it was, the idea of him being able to keep Penta down with a sunset flip is pretty far-fetched.

Nitpicking aside, this was the perfect match to kick off tonight’s show and a taste of things to come between Cody and Penta. The post-match attack suggests there will be a continuation of the program. That is a very good thing if the intention is to put Penta over.

If not, let Cody move onto someone else who will not be damaged as a singles competitor with yet another loss to The American Nightmare.