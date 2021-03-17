AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 17March 17, 2021
AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 17
All Elite Wrestling presented a special St. Patrick's Day Slam episode of Dynamite on Wednesday, a show headlined by an Unsanctioned Lights Out match between Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D and Thunder Rosa.
The first women's main event in the show's history capped off a broadcast that featured the first battle between Cody Rhodes and Penta El Zero Miedo, a big eight-man tag team match, and Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston's first-time partnership in an AEW ring.
What went down, who emerged victorious and what does it mean for a company already focusing on Double or Nothing on May 29?
Find out now with this recap of the March 17 episode.
Match Card
- Unsanctioned Lights Out match: Dr. Britt Baker D.M.D (with Rebel) vs. Thunder Rosa
- Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
- Jon Moxley and Eddie Kingston vs. The Good Brothers
- Eight-man tag team match: Jurassic Express and Bear Country (with Marko Stunt) vs. Private Party, The Butcher and The Blade (with Matt Hardy and The Bunny)
Cody Rhodes vs. Penta El Zero Miedo
One week after cutting a scathing promo on Cody Rhodes, Penta El Zero Miedo squared off with The American Nightmare in the opening match of this St. Patrick’s Day Slam.
Rhodes continued to nurse the shoulder injury that ailed him back at Revolution as he and Penta fought to the arena floor early. Back inside, the masked Lucha Bro delivered a breathtaking chop to the chest and spent several minutes working over the former TNT champion, including a backstabber that earned him a two-count.
Cody sparked a comeback of sorts but was still a step or two slower due to the injured shoulder. Rhodes delivered a tope suicida and immediately favored his shoulder. He added a Canadian Destroyer flipping piledriver, a Cody Cutter, and Cross Rhodes but could not put his opponent away.
Rhodes again failed to pick up the win with the Air Raid Crash, earning just a two count. Frustrated, he slammed Penta’s leg into the steel post and applied the Figure Four. The masked rudo fought out and snapped the arm of his opponent, only for Rhodes to catch him with a sunset flip for the win.
After the match, Penta attacked Cody until Arn Anderson, Dustin Rhodes and The Gunn Club made the save. QT Marshall took his time getting to the ring, leading his teammates to wonder where the hell he was.
Result
Rhodes defeated Penta
Grade
B-
Analysis
If Rhodes’ arm was as injured as it was, the idea of him being able to keep Penta down with a sunset flip is pretty far-fetched.
Nitpicking aside, this was the perfect match to kick off tonight’s show and a taste of things to come between Cody and Penta. The post-match attack suggests there will be a continuation of the program. That is a very good thing if the intention is to put Penta over.
If not, let Cody move onto someone else who will not be damaged as a singles competitor with yet another loss to The American Nightmare.
Jade Cargill vs. Dani Jordyn
Jade Cargill made her AEW singles debut this week, battling Dani Jordyn.
Cargill womanhandled Jordyn, tossing her with a release German suplex and kipping up. From there, she delivered Jaded to earn the pin-fall victory.
After the match, she talked trash with Red Velvet after the match before making her way up the ramp.
Result
Cargill defeated Jordyn
Grade
A
Analysis
This was intended to showcase Cargill as the impressive physical specimen she is.
It worked as she completely overwhelmed wrestling’s resident mean girl Jordyn en route to a short, compact victory.
The tease of her feud with Red Velvet continuing was a nice touch and gives the women’s division a secondary rivalry to tout, something it needs outside of the title picture.
MJF Introduces The Pinnacle
MJF, Tully Blanchard, FTR, Shawn Spears, and Wardlow made their way to the ring one week after obliterating The Inner Circle to close out the show.
Tully Blanchard spoke first, saying he spent his career with the greatest group of guys and would end it that way.
MJF insulted Chris Jericho, taking jabs at his weight, his hairline, and his pecs before running down the lineup of this new faction. He bragged about the fact that he has only been on television for over a year and has 25 years left in the tank.
“When my career’s all said and done, Chris Jericho’s not going to be the G.O.A.T. No, no, no, no. That spot’s reserved for me,” he said.
MJF repeatedly referred to the group as The Pinnacle before claiming he is better than Jericho and Le Champion knows it.
Grade
C
Analysis
MJF totally watched Triple H interviews from the early days of Evolution to prep for this, didn’t he?
If not, it is eerie how similar this was to one of those, and that’s not necessarily a good thing.
A typically excellent talker, this felt like a more cliche promo than usual. He ran down the lineup, made fun of Jericho’s appearance, and revealed the “Pinnacle” name, but accomplished exactly nothing else beyond that.
Some will prop this up as a great promo from the most talented young star in AEW, but he has delivered much better in lower-profile situations. This felt a little too one-dimensional on a night when the company really needed to stick the landing after last week’s show.