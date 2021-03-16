    Trevor Lawrence Has Bachelor Party in Las Vegas amid Engagement to Marissa Mowry

    Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMarch 16, 2021

    FILE - In this Friday, Jan. 1, 2021 file photo, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence passes against Ohio State during the first half of the Sugar Bowl NCAA college football game in New Orleans. The last NFL event not impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic was the 2020 combine in Indianapolis. A year later, with the 2021 combine canceled, the league has released a list of players who would have merited invitations. From such high-profile quarterbacks as Clemson’s Trevor Lawrence and Ohio State’s Justin Fields to guys who sat out last season such as Oregon tackle Penei Sewell, there are 323 players from 100 schools. (AP Photo/John Bazemore, File)
    John Bazemore/Associated Press

    Trevor Lawrence was spotted in Las Vegas over the weekend, but don't worry Jaguars fans, it had nothing to do with the Raiders. 

    Per TMZ Sports, the presumptive No. 1 overall pick was spotted masked up at some tables in Vegas for a bachelor party ahead of his marriage to his longtime girlfriend, Marissa Mowry. 

    TMZ described the affair as "low key," with Lawrence and friends gambling a little while taking in the sights. 

    Lawrence and Mowry have been dating since 2016 and are set to be married next month. 

