Kenny Golladay Rumors: Giants, Dolphins Seen as 'Most Interested' Suitors in FA

Kenny Golladay figures to be one of the best wide receivers on the market this offseason and reportedly has multiple suitors.

On Monday, Art Stapleton of The Record reported the Miami Dolphins and New York Giants "were believed to be two of the most interested suitors." Stapleton noted other teams could get involved, especially after ESPN's Adam Schefter reported the New York Jets already agreed to a deal with wide receiver Corey Davis.

Playing for either the Giants or Dolphins would give Golladay an opportunity to suit up in a major market and make an immediate impact on teams that could use the wide receiver help.

Neither squad had a player tally more than 793 receiving yards in 2020 and could use a downfield threat like the Northern Illinois product. While Golladay dealt with injuries on his way to just five games last year, he posted more than 1,000 receiving yards in 2018 and 2019.

He is also just 27 years old and someone at 6'4" who can be a weapon in the red zone on fades beyond his deep-ball ability.

Still, there are some concerns.

ESPN's Jordan Raanan said on the Breaking Big Blue podcast that the Giants are interested in Golladay but are hesitant about his injury history as someone who has played all 16 games just once in his career (h/t Dan Benton of USA Today's Giants Wire).

Logic would dictate the Dolphins and other potential suitors may also have those concerns, although the fact that Golladay is a big-play receiver in a free-agency class that no longer includes Davis and lost Allen Robinson II when the Chicago Bears placed the franchise tag on him means he will surely generate more interest.

For now, it is apparently the Giants and Dolphins with that interest.