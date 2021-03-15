Bud Dupree Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Titans After 6 Years with Steelers

Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

After six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bud Dupree is headed to the AFC South.

The linebacker has reportedly agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The multiyear contract includes an average annual salary of $16.5 million, Rapoport added.

Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Monday the Cleveland Browns had also been "most closely tied" to Dupree but that the thought within the Pittsburgh Steelers was that the 28-year-old would join the Titans.

Dupree, a Kentucky product drafted by the Steelers with the 22nd pick in 2015, tore his ACL in Week 12 last year. Rapoport reported Dupree is recovering "really well" (h/t Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports).

He had his best season in 2019 with four forced fumbles, three pass breakups, a pair of fumble recoveries, 11.5 sacks and 68 tackles, all career highs.

The Titans had been otherwise quiet on the first day of the legal tampering period, reportedly agreeing to terms with defensive lineman Denico Autry on a three-year, $21.5 million deal, according to Rapoport and Pelissero.