    Bud Dupree Reportedly Agrees to Contract with Titans After 6 Years with Steelers

    Jenna CiccotelliAnalyst IIMarch 16, 2021
    Alerted 11m ago in the B/R App

    Pittsburgh Steelers outside linebacker Bud Dupree (48) after he was injured playing in an NFL football game against the Baltimore Ravens, Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, in Pittsburgh. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
    Gene J. Puskar/Associated Press

    After six years with the Pittsburgh Steelers, Bud Dupree is headed to the AFC South. 

    The linebacker has reportedly agreed to terms with the Tennessee Titans, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero. The multiyear contract includes an average annual salary of $16.5 million, Rapoport added.

    Jason La Canfora of CBS Sports reported Monday the Cleveland Browns had also been "most closely tied" to Dupree but that the thought within the Pittsburgh Steelers was that the 28-year-old would join the Titans. 

    Dupree, a Kentucky product drafted by the Steelers with the 22nd pick in 2015, tore his ACL in Week 12 last year. Rapoport reported Dupree is recovering "really well" (h/t Bryan DeArdo of CBS Sports).

    He had his best season in 2019 with four forced fumbles, three pass breakups, a pair of fumble recoveries, 11.5 sacks and 68 tackles, all career highs.

    The Titans had been otherwise quiet on the first day of the legal tampering period, reportedly agreeing to terms with defensive lineman Denico Autry on a three-year, $21.5 million deal, according to Rapoport and Pelissero.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      Report: Titans Sign Bud Dupree

      Tennessee lands former Steelers OLB with multi-year contract worth $16.5M annually (NFL Network)

      Report: Titans Sign Bud Dupree
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Report: Titans Sign Bud Dupree

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report

      Jets Sign WR Corey Davis

      Former Titans wideout agrees to three-year, $37.5M deal with $27M guaranteed (Schefter)

      Jets Sign WR Corey Davis
      Tennessee Titans logo
      Tennessee Titans

      Jets Sign WR Corey Davis

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      Bucs Re-Signing Gronk

      Rob Gronkowski returning to Tampa on one-year, $10M deal (Schefter)

      Bucs Re-Signing Gronk
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Bucs Re-Signing Gronk

      Scott Polacek
      via Bleacher Report

      Patriots Signing Nelson Agholor

      New England agrees to two-year, $26M deal with former Eagles and Raiders WR (Rapoport)

      Patriots Signing Nelson Agholor
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Patriots Signing Nelson Agholor

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report