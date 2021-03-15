Jalen Mills, Patriots Agree to 4-Year, $24M Contract in FA; $9M Guaranteed

Rich Schultz/Associated Press

The New England Patriots and former Philadelphia Eagles safety Jalen Mills reached an agreement Monday on a four-year, $24 million contract.

Drew Rosenhaus, Mills' agent, confirmed the details to ESPN's Adam Schefter and noted it includes $9 million in guaranteed money. It will become official when the NFL's new league year opens Wednesday.

The 2021 free-agent class features some of the NFL's top playmakers.

Superstar quarterback Dak Prescott is the biggest name off the board after he and the Dallas Cowboys agreed to a new contract. Chris Godwin and Allen Robinson II soon followed after they were given the franchise tag by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Chicago Bears, respectively. However, offensive difference-makers like wide receiver Kenny Golladay and offensive lineman Trent Williams will be free agents.

On the other side of the ball, defensive end J.J. Watt was the first domino to fall, signing with the Arizona Cardinals after being released by the Houston Texans, while Shaquil Barrett returned to the Bucs.

With Watt and Barrett off the board, safety Anthony Harris, pass-rusher Jadeveon Clowney and cornerback Richard Sherman are among the biggest impact players available on defense.

