8 MLB Prospects Making Early Waves in 2021 Spring Training

0 of 8

Brynn Anderson/Associated Press

Major League Baseball is a month into spring training, so the games are getting interesting. The big leaguers are getting their reps in ahead of the 2021 season, and prospects are being thoroughly evaluated.

Some prospects are well on their way to the majors. Some are getting valuable experience. And some are just eating innings, hoping to hang around big league camps for as long as possible.

But a handful of prospects are getting noticed when they take the field. They've faced top talent and have had some success, whether they're pushing for roster spots or just previewing the future for their organizations.

Here are five of them making an impact with their play on the field, two of them garnering attention for their storylines and one making waves with a huge home run.