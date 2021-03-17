Ranking the Best Moves of 2021 NFL Free Agency so Far

0 of 8

It didn't take long for NFL teams to start throwing around massive amounts of money when the legal tampering period opened ahead of the official start of free agency.

Once they were able to start negotiating with free agents at noon ET on Monday, teams have helped some of the biggest dominoes start to fall. Top offensive linemen, defenders and more have nailed down reported deals with teams.

The best reported moves so far will have the biggest impact leaguewide, not just on their own teams. A strong tandem of production, projection and contract value define the rankings. Since some players might have opted for shorter deals in the hopes the salary cap skyrockets again in the near future, contract length isn't as big of a deal as it would be in a normal year.

These are the best moves of 2021 free agency so far.