Report: Kevin Zeitler, Ravens Agree to $22M Contract After 2 Seasons with Giants

The Baltimore Ravens and free-agent guard Kevin Zeitler reportedly agreed to a three-year, $22 million contract Monday.

Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reported the deal will have $16 million in guarantees. The Giants cut Zeitler last week after two seasons with the franchise.

Tyre Phillips, Patrick Mekari and Ben Powers started at right guard for the Ravens in 2020 as they struggled to replace Marshal Yanda, who retired after the 2019 season. Yanda was an eight-time Pro Bowler and one of the NFL's best guards until his retirement, making second-team All-Pro in 2019.

Zeitler won't quite bring the same level of excellence to the position—he's yet to make a Pro Bowl in his nine-year NFL career—but he will offer consistency. Pro Football Focus' 65.9 grade given to Zeitler in 2020 was the lowest of his career; he topped the 70 overall mark in each of his previous eight seasons.

The Ravens may need all the consistency they can get on their line with Orlando Brown Jr. requesting a trade in hopes of playing left tackle. Brown and Ronnie Stanley had emerged as perhaps the game's premier tackle duo before Stanley's season-ending ankle injury paved the way for Brown to return to his preferred left side.

With Zeitler in the fold, the Ravens will have a solid veteran presence on the right side of their offensive line in the event they replace Brown with a draft pick or another inexperienced option.