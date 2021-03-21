WWE Fastlane 2021 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points

2 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

In an ideal world, WWE and Peacock would have sorted out the entire library of content and all the same features subscribers have been used to for years well before this soft launch.

Unfortunately, that's nowhere close to what happened.

We knew ahead of time some of the problems, but it appears others have had even more glitches and headaches with their first time using the Peacock platform.

Looking at the replies to Peacock's Twitter account shows many viewers had issues with a lag of up to two minutes behind the WWE Network version of the stream on top of the frustrations of not being able to pause, rewind, or start from the beginning.

Some even dealt with severe quality dips in the resolution, with their screens appearing more like 480p than a crisp 1080p video.

It was assumed this would be a problematic launch, but low expectations aren't excuses. Hopefully, WWE and Peacock have all these issues and more sorted out prior to WrestleMania, or there will be an even bigger, more negative response from the WWE Universe.