WWE Fastlane 2021 Results: Reviewing Top Highlights and Low Points
Fastlane 2021 was the final pit stop on the Road to WrestleMania 37 and WWE's last big chance to set the tone for the biggest event of the year.
Unfortunately, the build was lackluster and the card felt like more of a bump in the road, rather than a major detour worth paying attention to.
Is that how things played out? Did WWE start its relationship with Peacock with a complete waste of time, or were there a lot of positives worth making this a decent show?
Presented in order of appearance, here are the highlights and low points from Fastlane 2021.
Full Match Results
- Riddle defeated Mustafa Ali by pinfall to retain the United States Championship.
- Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler defeated Bianca Belair and Sasha Banks by pinfall to retain the Women's Tag Team Championship.
- Big E defeated Apollo Crews by pinfall to retain the Intercontinental Championship.
- Braun Strowman defeated Elias by pinfall.
- Seth Rollins defeated Shinsuke Nakamura by pinfall.
- No Holds Barred Match: Drew McIntyre defeated Sheamus by pinfall.
- Alexa Bliss defeated Randy Orton by pinfall.
- Roman Reigns defeated Daniel Bryan by pinfall to retain the Universal Championship.
Low Points: Glitches on Peacock
In an ideal world, WWE and Peacock would have sorted out the entire library of content and all the same features subscribers have been used to for years well before this soft launch.
Unfortunately, that's nowhere close to what happened.
We knew ahead of time some of the problems, but it appears others have had even more glitches and headaches with their first time using the Peacock platform.
Looking at the replies to Peacock's Twitter account shows many viewers had issues with a lag of up to two minutes behind the WWE Network version of the stream on top of the frustrations of not being able to pause, rewind, or start from the beginning.
Some even dealt with severe quality dips in the resolution, with their screens appearing more like 480p than a crisp 1080p video.
It was assumed this would be a problematic launch, but low expectations aren't excuses. Hopefully, WWE and Peacock have all these issues and more sorted out prior to WrestleMania, or there will be an even bigger, more negative response from the WWE Universe.
Highlight: Retribution Disbands
From its very start, Retribution was a flawed concept. WWE didn't appear to have fleshed out enough of the idea and was searching for a direction for weeks.
Eventually, landing on names like Slapjack, Reckoning, T-Bar and Mace was a poor answer and the group quickly found itself losing nearly every week on Raw.
There was an injection of potential when Mustafa Ali took over, but that fizzled out soon enough, too. Now, it seems this faction in its entirety has been put out to pasture.
This is a good thing. They are all talented Superstars who have proven in the past they have more to offer than being grunts who cosplay as Bane from The Dark Knight Rises and get made fun of on social media.
There's no telling what direction they go next, but if it involves taking off those ridiculous masks and going back to being Mia Yim, Dominik Dijakovic and so on, this segment will be the necessary mercy-killing that they needed.
Low Point: Women's Tag Team Championship Match
WWE has gotten far too comfortable repeating segments and matches to do nothing but fill up time and stretch things out. The women's tag team title match was yet another example of that unfortunate lack of creativity.
Sasha Banks and Bianca Belair already lost a match against Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler at the last event, Elimination Chamber. It wasn't necessary to see it happen again.
If something far more interesting had happened during this segment, it could have saved it. Instead, it was a copy and paste of what we had already seen, only this time, Banks slapped Belair.
A generic match leading up to the most obvious outcome imaginable isn't something to rave about.
Fans already knew they were fighting at WrestleMania. All of this could have been done a month ago and the story could have taken a more interesting direction.
Now, there are only a few weeks until WrestleMania and these two are only just starting to truly feud.
Low Point: Big E vs. Apollo Crews
Big E has already defeated Apollo Crews numerous times, but in typical fashion, lately, WWE keeps hitting the repeat button.
This should have been the end of their feud. There was enough bad blood that Big E deserved to get some payback, Crews should have won the title or any kind of finality should have taken place.
Instead, just as this match was picking up steam, it ended with an awkward pin reversal that came off more like a botch than a well-executed twist no one would see coming.
Worse, it appears this is just yet another means to stall and repeat this match again as Crews was adamant this isn't over and the odd finish implies at least one more fight is down the line.
If the television shows are meant to build to pay-per-views, but the pay-per-views accomplish nothing, then none of the programming ever really matters.
Since we've seen this match multiple times before, this particular match was barely a match and there was no resolution, that means there was no reason to bother watching this segment.
Low Point: Braun Strowman vs. Elias
Wires got crossed or WWE purposely tried to mess with fans in regards to the Shane McMahon and Braun Strowman match that was originally scheduled.
The match was taken off the website, but still advertised. Then, an angle was done to write McMahon out of the fight, claiming he was injured.
Unfortunately, all this led to was Elias being named McMahon's replacement, which amounted to a generic match that wouldn't have made a highlight reel even on a episode of Raw, let alone a pay-per-view.
Nothing happened afterward to push the angle further. McMahon didn't even reveal it was a ruse or attack The Monster Among Men, who didn't even win this contest in enough of a squash to get a credibility boost.
This was yet another waste of time and not worthy of the last event prior to the biggest show of the year and the launch of a new streaming service.
Highlight: Seth Rollins vs. Shinsuke Nakamura
In the grand scheme of things, Seth Rollins defeating Shinsuke Nakamura is not going to be something incredibly memorable or the most important part of the year. However, within the bubble of this disappointing event, it was definitely a high point.
Simplicity is key. These two talented athletes were able to go out, put on the best performance of the night by that point and do what needed to be done.
This was about Rollins getting a win over Cesaro's former tag team partner and friend. After being away for a few months, a win like this reminds audiences that The Messiah is a top-notch member of the roster.
Nakamura put up enough of a fight that he wasn't a total loser, either. The better your opponent looks, the better you look when you defeat them. It's a generic rule that is often forgotten when WWE has a one-track mind going into booking a match with an obvious winner.
It was basic, but effective. On a show with as many negatives as Fastlane, the most baseline positives look better in comparison.
Highlight: No Holds Barred Match
Drew McIntyre and Sheamus are capable of a much better No Holds Barred match than they had here, but this was still a better part of the night.
At the very least, the right Superstar won. There would be no need for The Celtic Warrior to get momentum heading into WrestleMania over the No. 1 contender, so McIntyre's victory is logical.
The White Noise onto the commentary table was decent, as was the spot where several ThunderDome screens were taken out and rigged with pyro.
It doesn't feel like this is a fitting end of a bitter rivalry, but it's getting harder and harder to hope for better than this. Sometimes, good enough is good enough and that's it.
Highlight: Alexa Bliss vs. Randy Orton
It was clear what this segment would be the moment it was announced. If you're grading with unpredictability as a major factor, this is a low point.
If you ignore how obvious this would play out, though, this was an interesting enough display of special effects.
As evidenced by AEW's Exploding Barbed Wire Death Match from Revolution, gimmicks like explosives and other stunts can often go awry. This could have been a laughing stock, but WWE managed to pull it off rather well.
The flames that popped up to stop Randy Orton from charging after Alexa Bliss were unexpected. The fireball she threw didn't look bad, either.
One of the better moments was the lighting rig nearly landing on Orton, to which Bliss quipped that the sky was falling.
The key to this was that WWE wanted footage of The Fiend returning, burned to a crisp, which we'll see in recaps every week going forward. That goal was accomplished and Bray Wyatt's charred outfit looked cool.
This feud arguably never needed to happen and has limped along for much of it, but WWE crossed the point of no return weeks ago and has to commit at this point. Thankfully, this was a step forward, rather than backward or sideways like many other feuds.
Highlight: Roman Reigns vs. Daniel Bryan
The Universal Championship match was exactly what it had to be and a rock solid main event.
Daniel Bryan is at his best when he's the underdog you can root for and, as the match progresses, start to hope might actually pull it off.
He had fire and intensity, playing up his speed and technical skills as the counter to the champion's power game. The more knees to the head that he hit and reversals he slipped into, the higher the chances became that Roman Reigns could be overthrown.
Like with Rollins beating Nakamura, that meant when The Tribal Chief hanged on, fought back and retained the title, he had earned it over a bruised, battered and bloody Bryan.
Of course, that didn't come without its own controversy. Bryan inadvertently smacking Edge with a steel chair, only for The Rated-R Superstar to strike back while Reigns was tapping shrouds this in uncertainty.
That gets people talking and interested to see what the next step of this feud will be. Is Bryan going to work his way into a Triple Threat at WrestleMania? When will Bryan get payback on Edge?
When a good match ends with something to talk about that isn't how it turned sour, that's a win.
