NCAA Men's Tournament 2021: Who Got Screwed in the NCAA Bracket?

The bracket for the 2021 men's NCAA tournament is finally here.

As always, many fans feel their team was royally screwed by the selection committee.

Some of those controversial decisions involve the bubble, where there will be a whole lot of "How did that team get in while this team was left out?" for the next few days.

In other cases, teams got in, but perhaps on a seed line or two worse than expected.

And then there are the teams that simply got screwed with bad matchups.

One difference from previous years is you won't find any entrants on this list who got screwed in regard to location. Usually a few teams are placed at a major geographical disadvantage, but that isn't the case this year with the entire tournament to be held in Indiana.

As irate as some of us may be, let's all try to remember that this was a more impossible task than usual for the selection committee. It's hard enough to find separation between teams in a normal year when everyone is playing 30-34 games. This year, we debated over teams like 15-12 Michigan State, 14-6 Saint Louis, 16-5 Wichita State and 25-4 Drake for the final few spots.

There were a plethora of apples and oranges comparisons this year, and 100 committees probably would have come to 100 different conclusions on where to seed everyone.

With that acknowledgment out of the way, let's rip this particular committee's decisions to shreds.