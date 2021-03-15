NFL Rumors: Latest Trade Buzz Heading into 2021 Free Agency

2 of 3

Winslow Townson/Associated Press

The New England Patriots enter the offseason with plenty of intrigue.

New England re-signed Cam Newton, but the Pats might still entertain options to push the former league MVP, possibly by taking a quarterback in next month's draft. Bill Belichick's team also has the second-most cap space in the league, per Over The Cap.

The Patriots would seem likely candidates to upgrade the defensive front seven and add receiving talent as they try to get back to the playoffs. But all options are on the table, including a Stephon Gilmore trade.

Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano reported the 2019 Defensive Player of the Year is "available" in trades. However, it is unknown what Gilmore's market will be given he is hoping for new money.

The 30-year-old will be in the final season of his current contract in 2021, and Fowler and Graziano reported teams potentially interested in Gilmore are also wary of the asking price given they would likely have to sign him to a new deal.

Gilmore was named First Team All-Pro in both 2018 and 2019. He tied for the NFL lead in interceptions (6) in 2019 while also leading the league in passes defended (20). The former first-round pick was limited to 11 games in 2020 due to injury but still held opposing quarterbacks to a 57.1 completion percentage when he was targeted in coverage.

There is no question Gilmore is one of the top cornerbacks in football, and the Patriots have every incentive to sell high if they move him. But interested teams might not be willing to pay the price in draft capital in addition to expenditures on a new deal. Gilmore is also rehabbing from surgery to repair a partially torn quad.