NCAA Women's Basketball Bracket 2021: Selection Show TV, Live-Stream Schedule

Isaac Brekken/Associated Press

With only eight conference tournament championship games remaining, the NCAA women's basketball tournament field is beginning to take shape. And while Sunday's action could bring about some changes, many teams are already locked into this year's field.

That includes at the top, where it's clear that Stanford and UConn are the best teams in the country. Will either of that duo make a run to the national championship?

Here's everything you need to know for the women's tournament selection show Monday, followed by a breakdown of the current bracket picture.

Selection Show Information

Date: Monday, March 15

Start Time: 7 p.m. ET

Video Play Button Videos you might like

TV: ESPN

Live Stream: ESPN app

Current Bracket Picture

The four No. 1 seeds appeared to be set for the tournament based on the latest bracket projections. ESPN's Charlie Creme has Stanford as the No. 1 overall seed, with UConn, South Carolina and Texas A&M earning the other three spots.

The Cardinal are 25-2 after winning the Pac-12 tournament championship. They have won 14 games in a row, and they have defeated some tough conference competition over the past month, including Oregon, Arizona and UCLA.

With four players averaging double-digit points, including senior guard Kiana Williams (team-high 14.3 points per game), Stanford will be looking to reach the Final Four for the first time since 2017 and win its first national championship since 1992.

It's no surprise that UConn is among the tournament favorites once again. The Huskies have won 11 national championships (most recently in 2016), all of which have come under coach Geno Auriemma. They have also reached the Final Four in each of the past 12 NCAA tournaments.

This season, UConn has lost only one game (at Arkansas on Jan. 28) and has 24 wins after beating Marquette in Monday's Big East tournament championship game.

If Creme's projections are accurate, then two SEC teams will be receiving No. 1 seeds for the tournament. South Carolina is 22-4 after winning the SEC tournament championship, while Texas A&M is 23-2 but was upset by Georgia in the conference tourney semifinals.

The Aggies may not have won the SEC tourney title, but they beat the Gamecocks in the only meeting between the teams, notching a 65-57 home victory on Feb. 28.

Sunday's best action is come in the Big 12 tournament championship game, which features No. 6 Baylor and No. 17 West Virginia. Creme has the Bears as a No. 2 seed and the Mountaineers as a No. 4 seed, but those could change depending on how this matchup goes.

Baylor enters with a 24-2 record and owns two wins over West Virginia this season. So while an upset is possible, it's more likely that the Bears win and keep building momentum ahead of the NCAA tournament.

As for the bubble watch, Creme has Washington State, DePaul, Wake Forest and UCF as his last four teams in the tournament. Mississippi State, Notre Dame, Ole Miss and BYU are Creme's first four teams out.

The event is set to get underway March 21. Because this year's tourney is being played amid the coronavirus pandemic, every game is taking place in the San Antonio area.

The tournament will conclude with the national championship game on April 4 at the Alamodome.