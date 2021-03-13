Bettor Wins $998K on 15-Leg Multisport Parlay After Placing $604 Wager

John Locher/Associated Press

A Pennsylvania bettor cashed out nearly $1 million after hitting a remarkable 15-team, cross-sport parlay Thursday.

FanDuel Sportsbook showcased the $604 bet placed at Valley Forge Casino Resort:

It was a unique parlay win because most of the teams were smallish favorites, with Texas—which was even money in its rivalry clash with Texas Tech—also picked along with a few spread choices.

Typically, a large-scale parlay card is littered with overwhelming favorites combined with a couple of long shots to help boost the payout.

Picking so many toss-up games correctly is quite an accomplishment, but it didn't come without some close calls.

For example, the NHL's New York Islanders went to a shootout with the Boston Bruins. It was tied after two rounds before Anthony Beauvillier scored to give the Isles a 2-1 advantage. Semyon Varlamov then stopped Brad Marchand for the win—basically a $1 million save.

And the Longhorns knocked off the Red Raiders by a single point, 67-66.

It's always going to take a couple of breaks to win a 15-team parlay, and this bettor caught them all.