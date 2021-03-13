    Bettor Wins $998K on 15-Leg Multisport Parlay After Placing $604 Wager

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2021

    A man walks by as betting odds for NFL football's Super Bowl 55 are displayed on monitors at the Circa resort and casino sports book, Wednesday, Feb. 3, 2021, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
    John Locher/Associated Press

    A Pennsylvania bettor cashed out nearly $1 million after hitting a remarkable 15-team, cross-sport parlay Thursday.

    FanDuel Sportsbook showcased the $604 bet placed at Valley Forge Casino Resort:

    It was a unique parlay win because most of the teams were smallish favorites, with Texas—which was even money in its rivalry clash with Texas Tech—also picked along with a few spread choices.

    Typically, a large-scale parlay card is littered with overwhelming favorites combined with a couple of long shots to help boost the payout.

    Picking so many toss-up games correctly is quite an accomplishment, but it didn't come without some close calls.

    For example, the NHL's New York Islanders went to a shootout with the Boston Bruins. It was tied after two rounds before Anthony Beauvillier scored to give the Isles a 2-1 advantage. Semyon Varlamov then stopped Brad Marchand for the win—basically a $1 million save.

    And the Longhorns knocked off the Red Raiders by a single point, 67-66.

    It's always going to take a couple of breaks to win a 15-team parlay, and this bettor caught them all.

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like
    Related

      March NBA Draft Risers 📈

      Six prospects @Jonwass predicts will keep climbing draft boards during NCAA's conference and national tournaments📲

      March NBA Draft Risers 📈
      Featured logo
      Featured

      March NBA Draft Risers 📈

      Jonathan Wasserman
      via Bleacher Report

      Hottest Teams Heading into Selection Sunday 🔥

      10 programs surging coming into the NCAA tournament📲

      Hottest Teams Heading into Selection Sunday 🔥
      Featured logo
      Featured

      Hottest Teams Heading into Selection Sunday 🔥

      Joel Reuter
      via Bleacher Report

      B/R Live Bracket Tracker ✍️

      We're giving you immediate bracket updates as soon as they happen right here 📲

      B/R Live Bracket Tracker ✍️
      Featured logo
      Featured

      B/R Live Bracket Tracker ✍️

      Kerry Miller
      via Bleacher Report

      New NFL Mock Draft ✍️

      No. 7 Lions: DeVonta Smith. No. 6 Eagles: Zach Wilson. Picks 1-5: ???

      See @SOBO55's latest first-round predictions 📲

      New NFL Mock Draft ✍️
      Featured logo
      Featured

      New NFL Mock Draft ✍️

      Brent Sobleski
      via Bleacher Report