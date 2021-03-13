    Alex Rodriguez, Jennifer Lopez Deny Rumors of Split: 'Reports Are Inaccurate'

    Tim Daniels@TimDanielsBRFeatured ColumnistMarch 13, 2021

    Jennifer Lopez, left, and Alex Rodriguez, right, sit courtside during the first half of an NBA basketball game between the Miami Heat and Los Angeles Lakers, Friday, Dec. 13, 2019, in Miami. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)
    Lynne Sladky/Associated Press

    Former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez and singer Jennifer Lopez shot down rumors they've called off their two-year engagement.

    "All the reports are inaccurate. We are working through some things," the couple told TMZ in a joint statement Saturday. They also denied there's a third-party influence on the relationship.

    TMZ reported the situation was "bad" Friday, which led to speculation about a potential breakup.

    Lopez, who is also an accomplished actress, is shooting a movie in the Dominican Republic, while A-Rod, a baseball analyst for ESPN and Fox Sports in his post-playing days, is in Miami, per TMZ.

    They went public with their relationship in early 2017 and became engaged in March 2019.

    Rodriguez was one of baseball's most accomplished players during his 23-year playing career from 1994 through 2016. He was a 14-time All-Star and three-time American League MVP across stints with the Seattle Mariners, Texas Rangers and New York Yankees. He won a World Series title with the Yanks in 2009.

    Those achievements were brought into question by frequent rumors he had tested positive for steroids at various points in his career, and he was suspended for the 2014 season because of his role in the Biogenesis scandal that implicated multiple major league players.

