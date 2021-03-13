Tom Brady's Updated Career Earnings After Latest Buccaneers Contract

Ashley Landis/Associated Press

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady added a significant chunk of change to his career earnings on Friday by agreeing to a contract extension with the Bucs.

According to NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, Brady's two-year extension through 2022 is worth $50 million, but he will earn $41.075 million of it in 2021. The contract also features three voidable years, meaning his salary cap number for 2021 is only $9.075 million.

Per Spotrac, Brady has earned more than $263.5 million during his 21-year NFL playing career. Adding another $50 million to it will move his career earnings to $313.5 million.

While the structure of the contract is such that Brady didn't exactly take a discount, he was willing to get creative in a way that will keep his cap hit down this year and allow the Buccaneers to keep many of the other players who helped them win Super Bowl LV last season.

It was uncertain how Brady would fare when he ventured into uncharted waters by leaving the New England Patriots last year after two decades with the team, but the decision paid off in a big way.

In his first season with the Bucs, Brady led them to an 11-5 record and completed 65.7 percent of his passes for 4,633 yards, 40 touchdowns and 12 interceptions.

Brady seemingly made a concerted effort to join a team with more weapons, namely Mike Evans and Chris Godwin, and then the Bucs got some more after securing him, including Rob Gronkowski and Antonio Brown.

Video Play Button Videos you might like

With Brady at the controls, Tampa Bay ran through the Washington Football Team, New Orleans Saints and Green Bay Packers en route to the Super Bowl, and the Bucs proceeded to destroy the reigning Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs 31-9.

That win gave the Bucs their first Super Bowl win since the 2002 season and Brady the seventh Super Bowl win of his career. He was also named Super Bowl MVP for a fifth time, breaking his own record.

Brady proved last season that he is still the cream of the crop, even at the age of 43, and his career earnings prove he has been performing at the highest level for a long time.