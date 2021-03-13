Realistic Landing Spots for NFL's Biggest 2021 Early Cap Casualties

1 of 10

The Chicago Bears make a lot of sense as a potential landing spot for veteran quarterback Alex Smith. After all, Chicago is desperate for quarterback help, and current Bears head coach Matt Nagy worked with Smith for five years when they were both with the Kansas City Chiefs.

But Chicago might want to swing for the fences with a quarterback who has more upside. Instead, consider how well Smith might fit in as Drew Brees' replacement with the New Orleans Saints.

Like Brees, Smith is a careful, smart, reliable quarterback who can move the ball down the field without unloading missiles. He'd be able to sit back and let Alvin Kamara and Michael Thomas make football art, and as a soon-to-be 37-year-old, he might be willing to do so at a discounted rate in order to make one final championship run as a starter.

That'd be big for the Saints, who remain well over the projected salary cap, according to Spotrac, and could have trouble retaining potential Brees successor Jameis Winston.

Of course, this all goes out the window if Brees decides not to retire.