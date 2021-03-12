Trey Lance Shows off Throwing Ability at NDSU Pro Day Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

Potential 2021 first-round draft pick Trey Lance showcased his talent Friday at North Dakota State's pro day.

The quarterback threw to receivers and especially turned heads with his arm strength on both long and short throws:

It wasn't a perfect day for Lance, but scouts were generally impressed with what was on display Friday:

According to Chase Goodbread of NFL.com, 30 teams were in attendance, including nine general managers. Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady were also on hand to watch the quarterback.

Lance is a unique prospect who had few opportunities to showcase his ability over the past year. The COVID-19 pandemic limited the quarterback to just one game in 2020 before he declared for the draft.

He was outstanding in 2019, with 28 touchdown passes, 14 rushing touchdowns and zero interceptions to get on the radar of NFL scouts.

Friday provided an opportunity for teams to get an even better look at his tools as well as accurate measurements for the prospect:

Video Play Button Videos you might like

Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski projected Lance to be taken fourth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in his latest mock draft.