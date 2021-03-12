    Trey Lance Shows off Throwing Ability at NDSU Pro Day Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 12, 2021

    North Dakota State quarterback Trey Lance scrambles against Central Arkansas in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, in Fargo, N.D. North Dakota State won 39-28. (AP Photo/Bruce Kluckhohn)
    Bruce Kluckhohn/Associated Press

    Potential 2021 first-round draft pick Trey Lance showcased his talent Friday at North Dakota State's pro day.

    The quarterback threw to receivers and especially turned heads with his arm strength on both long and short throws:

    It wasn't a perfect day for Lance, but scouts were generally impressed with what was on display Friday:

    According to Chase Goodbread of NFL.com, 30 teams were in attendance, including nine general managers. Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady were also on hand to watch the quarterback.

    Lance is a unique prospect who had few opportunities to showcase his ability over the past year. The COVID-19 pandemic limited the quarterback to just one game in 2020 before he declared for the draft.

    He was outstanding in 2019, with 28 touchdown passes, 14 rushing touchdowns and zero interceptions to get on the radar of NFL scouts.

    Friday provided an opportunity for teams to get an even better look at his tools as well as accurate measurements for the prospect:

    Video Play Button
    Videos you might like

    Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski projected Lance to be taken fourth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in his latest mock draft.

    Related

      Brady, Bucs Agree to Extension

      Super Bowl champs lock up TB12 through 2022 with a one-year extension (Rapoport)

      Brady, Bucs Agree to Extension
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady, Bucs Agree to Extension

      Adam Wells
      via Bleacher Report

      Brady Deal Looks Team Friendly

      Tom Brady’s new contract saves the Bucs $19M against the cap as they try to re-sign some big names (Schefter)

      Brady Deal Looks Team Friendly
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Brady Deal Looks Team Friendly

      Rob Goldberg
      via Bleacher Report

      8 Bold Predictions for NFL Free Agency

      The offseason is going to be WILD this year 🍿

      8 Bold Predictions for NFL Free Agency
      NFL logo
      NFL

      8 Bold Predictions for NFL Free Agency

      Brad Gagnon
      via Bleacher Report

      Patriots Re-Signing Cam

      QB gets a one-year deal worth close to $14M; Pats could still make another QB move (Schefter)

      Patriots Re-Signing Cam
      NFL logo
      NFL

      Patriots Re-Signing Cam

      Jenna Ciccotelli
      via Bleacher Report