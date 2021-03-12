Trey Lance Shows off Throwing Ability at NDSU Pro Day Ahead of 2021 NFL Draft

Trey Lance Shows off Throwing Ability at NDSU Pro Day Ahead of 2021 NFL DraftMarch 12, 2021
Potential 2021 first-round draft pick Trey Lance showcased his talent Friday at North Dakota State's pro day.
The quarterback threw to receivers and especially turned heads with his arm strength on both long and short throws:
It wasn't a perfect day for Lance, but scouts were generally impressed with what was on display Friday:
Mike Garafolo @MikeGarafolo
During our @nflnetwork coverage of Trey Lance's pro day, @MoveTheSticks says he got a text from a longtime NFL evaluator who compared Lance to Josh Allen. DJ: "He is dripping with ability ... Nitpick him all you want, but this guy that can make some special, special throws."
Lance Zierlein @LanceZierlein
Trey Lance has some placement issues at times and he's not always pinpoint, but his arm looked very lively, the footwork and on-platform throws were both good and he was impressive on the hoof. Throwing with timing and deep balls can obviously get a little better, but good day.
According to Chase Goodbread of NFL.com, 30 teams were in attendance, including nine general managers. Carolina Panthers head coach Matt Rhule and offensive coordinator Joe Brady were also on hand to watch the quarterback.
Lance is a unique prospect who had few opportunities to showcase his ability over the past year. The COVID-19 pandemic limited the quarterback to just one game in 2020 before he declared for the draft.
He was outstanding in 2019, with 28 touchdown passes, 14 rushing touchdowns and zero interceptions to get on the radar of NFL scouts.
Friday provided an opportunity for teams to get an even better look at his tools as well as accurate measurements for the prospect:
Bleacher Report's Brent Sobleski projected Lance to be taken fourth overall by the Atlanta Falcons in his latest mock draft.
