The 10 Best NFL Players Who Are Most Likely to Play on New Teams in 2021

10 of 10

Matt Patterson/Associated Press

Predicted 2021 Team: Carolina Panthers

Deshaun Watson may not be a free agent, but he's undoubtedly the top player in the league likely to find a new home for the 2021 NFL season.

The disgruntled Texans quarterback apparently no longer has any faith in the organization to surround him with a winning team and wants out, demanding a trade that should take place sooner rather than later if Houston wants to get the most value out of the superstar signal-caller.

NFL Media reporter Jim Trotter recently spoke with new Texans head coach David Culley, and it appears inevitable a trade will take place before the 2021 campaign kicks off. "Based on the conversation [with Culley], I firmly believe Deshaun Watson will be traded," Trotter tweeted. "Culley didn't explicitly say that, but when using terms like on the roster 'right now' and 'we want guys who are all in'—writing is on the wall."

There are several organizations linked to Watson in trade rumors, including the Miami Dolphins, New York Jets, Carolina Panthers and San Francisco 49ers. It's exceedingly rare that a team wouldn't immediately dismiss any offer for a 25-year-old franchise quarterback, but Houston doesn't seem to have a choice in the matter and will likely need to take the best deal on the table.

The Panthers are one of the more intriguing spots for Watson to land, as the club can offer up a strong package that includes star running back Christian McCaffrey, a capable stopgap quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater, young standouts who are still on their rookie deals and a plethora of picks highlighted by the No. 8 overall selection in the upcoming draft.

Even if the Panthers can't get the deal done, another team almost certainly will, and Watson will be starting Week 1 of the upcoming campaign in a new city, ending this saga and the quarterback's four-year tenure in Houston.

Salary-cap figures and contract projections courtesy of Spotrac.