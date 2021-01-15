    Deshaun Watson Comments on 49ers' IG Fan Page Showing QB in Joe Montana Jersey

    Adam WellsJanuary 15, 2021

    (Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)
    Carmen Mandato

    San Francisco 49ers fans dreaming of Deshaun Watson potentially being traded to the team have more fuel to throw on their hypothetical fire. 

    After a Niners fan page posted a picture on Instagram of Watson wearing a Joe Montana jersey, the Houston Texans star replied with a comment:

    There are reports that Watson is unhappy with the Texans organization right now. Per ESPN's Adam Schefter, the three-time Pro Bowler was "furious" with the team's decision to hire Nick Caserio as general manager. 

    San Francisco has been mentioned as an ideal landing spot for Watson if he wants to move on from the Texans. Head coach Kyle Shanahan is one of the best offensive minds in the NFL, and the 49ers can move on from Jimmy Garoppolo this offseason with minimal salary-cap implications. 

    There's been no indication that Watson is currently seeking a trade, nor that the Texans would be inclined to move the 25-year-old even if he did. 

    Watson led the NFL with 4,823 yards and had career-highs in completion percentage (70.2) and touchdown passes (33) in 2020. 

