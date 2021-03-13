10 MLB Players Most Likely to Be Traded in 2021

0 of 10

David Zalubowski/Associated Press

The MLB trade deadline was relatively quiet last year because of a thin upcoming free-agent class, the coronavirus pandemic and an expanded playoff field that convinced more teams buying or holding was the right move.

As clubs have placed increasing value on prospects and young, controllable MLB players, fewer and fewer blockbuster deals have taken place at midseason.

That said, there will still almost certainly be a handful of notable veterans who move this summer, and there's a chance there could be headline-grabbing deals ahead of next year's bumper crop of free-agent talent.

We selected the 10 players most likely to be traded in 2021 based on their teams' outlooks, their contract situations and past trade rumors.

Off we go.