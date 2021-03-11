    WWE's Becky Lynch Posts Tribute on Instagram After Father's Death

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021
    Credit: WWE.com

    WWE star Becky Lynch announced the death of her father on Thursday. 

    "My god was he a great Dad," Lynch wrote on Instagram. "My brother and I never had a seconds doubt that he loved us unconditionally. He was proud of us no matter what. Not for what we did, but for who we were. The rest was just details for my pops."

    The four-time women's champion went on to say her father "never doubted me for a second" when she first told him of her desire to become a professional wrestler.

    Lynch has been out of action since May, when she announced she was pregnant. She and fiance Seth Rollins welcomed their daughter, Roux, in December.

    Lynch teased a possible return at the 2021 Royal Rumble, sharing a picture of the backstage curtain behind the entrance ramp.

