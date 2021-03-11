Benjamin Tucker Patz Facing 5 Years in Prison for Death Threats to MLB Players

Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

A sports gambler pleaded guilty to transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce and faces up to five years in federal prison.

The Department of Justice announced in a release Wednesday that Benjamin Tucker Patz sent direct messages to players from the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox "in which he threatened to carry out acts of violence against them."

In one series of messages to a Rays player, Patz said he would "sever your neck open" and "kill your entire family."

