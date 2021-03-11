    Benjamin Tucker Patz Facing 5 Years in Prison for Death Threats to MLB Players

    Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistMarch 11, 2021

    An official major league baseball sits on the pitchers mound at Wrigley Field during the rain before a baseball game between the Chicago Cubs and the Chicago White Sox, in Chicago, on Friday, May 11, 2018. (AP Photo/Jeff Haynes)
    Jeff Haynes/Associated Press

    A sports gambler pleaded guilty to transmitting threats in interstate or foreign commerce and faces up to five years in federal prison.

    The Department of Justice announced in a release Wednesday that Benjamin Tucker Patz sent direct messages to players from the Tampa Bay Rays and Chicago White Sox "in which he threatened to carry out acts of violence against them."

    In one series of messages to a Rays player, Patz said he would "sever your neck open" and "kill your entire family."

               

    This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

