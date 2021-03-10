    Champions League Results 2021: Qualified Teams After Wednesday Round-of-16 Ties

    Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistMarch 10, 2021

    Liverpool's Mohamed Salah, right, celebrates after scoring his side's opening goal during the Champions League round of 16 second leg soccer match between Liverpool and RB Leipzig at the Puskas Arena stadium in Budapest, Hungary, Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Laszlo Balogh)
    Laszlo Balogh/Associated Press

    Half of the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal is now set with Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain punching their tickets in the next round Wednesday.

    These teams will join Borussia Dortmund and Porto in the quarters after the two won their ties Tuesday.

    Paris Saint-Germain advanced with a 5-2 aggregate win over Barcelona despite a 1-1 draw in the second leg Wednesday. The 4-1 win last month created an insurmountable lead, and the Ligue 1 squad held on for the round-of-16 win.

    Liverpool also benefited from a 2-0 away win over RB Leipzig in the first leg. A 2-0 win in the second leg was more than enough to advance on a 4-0 aggregate.

    It put tw talented teams one step closer to the biggest prize in European football.

    There were a lot of eyes on the match between Barcelona and PSG as soon as the draw was announced, pitting together two of the best clubs in the world as well as two of the top goal scorers in Lionel Messi and Kylian Mbappe.

    Both put their stamps on the latest match, with Messi coming through with one of the best goals of the tournament to this point:

    Unfortunately, the Argentine couldn't come through on the easier attempt from the spot as Keylor Navas saved his penalty just before halftime:

    Mbappe, who scored three goals in the first leg, took care of business on his attempt for his 25th career UCL goals.

    Barcelona controlled 72 percent of possession and outshot PSG 21-7, but the visitors couldn't find the goals they needed to avoid the rare elimination at this stage of the event.

    The result also means neither Messi nor Cristiano Ronaldo will be competing for a European title.

    Like Barcelona, RB Leipzig were forced to push forward to overcome their deficit but couldn't get many opportunities past Liverpool.

    After nearly 70 minutes of scoreless play, Mohamed Salah finally put Liverpool ahead. A few minutes later, Sadio Mane sealed the win:

    Liverpool have struggled mightily in the Premier League recently, yet it remains a contender to win the UCL title for the second time in three years. Leipzig had a surprising run to the semifinals a year ago but couldn't repeat the magic in 2021.

    There are now four spots remaining in the UCL quarterfinals, which will be settled next week. Manchester City faces Borussia Monchengladbach with a 2-0 lead Tuesday, and Real Madrid will try to hold its 1-0 advantage over Atalanta.

