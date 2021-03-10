AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 10

AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 10March 11, 2021
Days after grabbing the proverbial (and in his case, quite literal) brass ring to win the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Scorpio Sky challenged TNT champion Darby Allin in the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite.
The match headlined a show that looked to continue the company's considerable momentum coming out of a Revolution pay-per-view that saw Kenny Omega retain his world title over Jon Moxley, Sting and Allin defeat Team Taz in a Street Fight, The Young Bucks and Hikaru Shida retain their respective titles, and Christian Cage officially sign with AEW.
How did the company followup the blockbuster event and what can fans expect from their favorite competitors moving forward?
Find out with this recap of the March 10 TNT broadcast.
Lineup
- TNT Championship Match: Darby Allin vs. Scorpio Sky
- Matt Jackson vs. Rey Fenix
- Ethan Page vs. Lee Johnson
- Dr. Britt Baker, Maki Itoh, and Nyla Rose vs. Thunder Rosa, Ryo Mizunami, and Hikaru Shida
- Cody Rhodes will be in action
- Tony Schiavone will interview Sting
- The Inner Circle war council
- Christian Cage addresses the AEW fans for the first time
Coverage begins at 8:00 p.m.