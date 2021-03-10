AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 10

0 of 1

Credit: All Elite Wrestling

Days after grabbing the proverbial (and in his case, quite literal) brass ring to win the Face of the Revolution Ladder Match, Scorpio Sky challenged TNT champion Darby Allin in the main event of Wednesday's Dynamite.

The match headlined a show that looked to continue the company's considerable momentum coming out of a Revolution pay-per-view that saw Kenny Omega retain his world title over Jon Moxley, Sting and Allin defeat Team Taz in a Street Fight, The Young Bucks and Hikaru Shida retain their respective titles, and Christian Cage officially sign with AEW.

How did the company followup the blockbuster event and what can fans expect from their favorite competitors moving forward?

Find out with this recap of the March 10 TNT broadcast.