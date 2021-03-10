    NFL Draft 2021: Full List of Compensatory Picks Released

    Rob Goldberg
March 10, 2021
    The logo for the 2019 NFL Draft is seen on a banner in Nashville on Tuesday, April 23, 2019. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)
    Gregory Payan/Associated Press

    The NFL released the full list of compensatory picks added to the 2021 draft on Wednesday.

    The Los Angeles Rams, New Orleans Saints and San Francisco 49ers were among the biggest winners after receiving two picks apiece n the third round.

    Here is the full list of picks added to the draft order:

    Compensatory picks provide additional draft capital to teams that lost key free agents from the year before compared to who they signed. The totals are based on a formula that includes average yearly value of the new contracts, plus snap counts and postseason honors for the players, per Over the Cap.

    The unrestricted free agents who rank in the top 35 percent of eligible players with this formula count toward the compensatory picks, giving added selections to the teams that suffered the most in free agency.

    The New England Patriots obviously lost a huge piece in Tom Brady last season after the future Hall of Famer signed with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, and Kyle Van Noy and Jamie Collins also signed elsewhere.

    New England received the top compensatory pick with the 33rd selection of the third round.

    The Saints and Los Angeles Chargers also benefited after losing quarterbacks Teddy Bridgewater and Philip Rivers

    Meanwhile, teams were also given compensatory picks this season for coaches and front-office personnel from underrepresented communities. The 49ers and Rams were among those rewarded in this area:

    The new rule comes with the hope these incentives will lead to more opportunities for a more diverse group of people in the future.

