Najee Harris Compared to Derrick Henry; NFL Scout Says He's Best Player in Draft

Najee Harris is the latest in a long line of Alabama running backs coming into the NFL with a lot of hype, with one scout comparing the 2020 Doak Walker Award winner to arguably the best back in the league.

Per Bob McGinn of The Athletic, an anonymous NFL scout called Harris the best player in the draft and brought up Derrick Henry's name.

"Reminds me of Derrick Henry," the scout told McGinn. "I have a feeling he'll run in the 4.5 [in the 40] because he runs away from people in that league [the SEC], and that league I know has speed. Only negative I had was he absorbs punishment because he likes to run through tacklers instead of going around them."