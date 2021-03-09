Video of Johnny Damon's February Arrest in Florida Released by TMZ

Bill Kostroun/Associated Press

Former MLB player Johnny Damon was arrested and charged with driving under the influence and resisting arrest without violence on Feb. 19, according to TMZ Sports.

His blood-alcohol content was reportedly 0.30, nearly four times the legal limit.

Damon was reportedly driving erratically and swerving across the road when he was pulled over, per police. Body cam footage from the arrest then showed Damon admitting he had been drinking "a little bit."

Per TMZ's report:

"In the video, you can see the officer ordered Damon and his wife, Michelle Mangan-Damon, to stay in the car, but neither complied and a pushing and shoving squabble broke out.

"At one point, the officer grabbed Mangan-Damon's wrist before Johnny got involved to separate the two. The bumping and pushing got so heated, the officer's body camera was actually knocked to the ground. Fortunately for all parties, backup arrived, and officers were able to settle down the scene."

Damon was then asked to take field sobriety tests, though the video appeared to show him failing them.

The 47-year-old Damon spent 18 seasons in Major League Baseball with the Kansas City Royals (1995-00), Oakland Athletics (2001), Boston Red Sox (2002-05), New York Yankees (2006-09), Detroit Tigers (2010), Tampa Bay Rays (2011) and Cleveland (2012).

He was a two-time All-Star and two-time World Series champion.