Champions League Results 2021: Qualified Teams After Tuesday's Round of 16 Ties

Porto and Borussia Dortmund have advanced into the 2021 Champions League quarterfinals following results from the second leg of their respective Round of 16 matchups Tuesday.

Porto lost 3-2 to Juventus in Turin, Italy Tuesday after defeating the Cristiano Ronaldo-led side 2-1 at home last month. The two teams tied at four goals apiece, but Porto has moved on via away goals (2-1).

Dortmund entered the second leg with a 3-2 edge and went up 5-2 aggregate after a pair of Erling Haaland goals. Sevilla scored two in the second half, including one in stoppage time, but Dortmund ultimately advanced 5-4.

The Porto-Juventus match was rather dramatic. Porto advanced despite playing with 10 men after Mehdi Taremi received his second yellow card for this action in the 54th minute:

Porto was up 3-2 on aggregate at the time, but that did not last with Federico Chiesa's equalizer:

Porto kept Juventus from netting the tie-winner, and the two teams went into extra time.

Once there, Porto ended up on the right side of this matchup after Sergio Oliviera put one home in the 115th minute:

Juventus scored two minutes later, but it wasn't enough as Porto advanced on away goals.

For Dortmund, it was the Haaland show once again, as he opened the scoring in the first half with his 19th career Champions League goal:

He's simply been on fire of late, as CBS Sports noted:

Haaland later added a penalty kick for his second goal, giving Dortmund enough cushion to advance.

Two of the eight Champions League quarterfinalists are now set. Porto and Dortmund will find out their quarterfinal opponents during the March 19 draw. Both quarterfinal legs will take place in April.