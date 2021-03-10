Europa League 2021: Preview and Predictions for Round of 16

0 of 8

Credit: Getty Images, Enterprise Rent-A-Car

Manchester United and AC Milan are giants of European soccer on a mission to reach the UEFA Europa League final.

After a handful of surprising results occurred in the round of 32, the two powers appeared to have clear paths to the competition's last stage until the round-of-16 draw took place.

The Red Devils and Rossoneri begin a two-legged tie Thursday that could produce the favorite to win the competition.

Both sides are in solid form in their respective domestic leagues, and they are the two biggest clubs left in the tournament.

With one of those two guaranteed to be eliminated, the championship path could be clearer for Ajax, Roma and other favorites with better matchups at this juncture of the knockout round.

This article was produced in partnership with Enterprise Rent-A-Car.