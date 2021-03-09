Windhorst: 'Around 150' NBA Players in Miami for All-Star Weekend; NBA Worried

Julio Cortez/Associated Press

As the NBA prepares to start the second half of the season on Wednesday, the league is reportedly concerned about a large group of players who were in Miami during the All-Star break.

On Brian Windhorst & The Hoop Collective Podcast, Windhorst said the NBA is worried because "around 150" players were in South Florida over the weekend (starts at 11:45 mark):

"And the reason the NBA knows is because the players have to have COVID tests while they're there and they had to sign up for them. So the NBA had an accurate count of how many and ... this was two days ago, maybe it's grown, I was told it was in the neighborhood of 150 players were in Miami over the weekend. The testing site, which I think, I don't know for sure, but I think was at the Heat's facility, I mean that's where their apparatus is set up. They had to give the players a schedule. Like, it was drive-thru and they had to have multiple lanes and they had to give the players a schedule, like come at this time to get your COVID test, because otherwise they couldn't handle the crush."

