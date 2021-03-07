Christian Cage, Former WWE World Heavyweight Champion, Signs AEW Contract

Credit: WWE.com

Christian Cage is the newest member of the All Elite Wrestling roster.

In the buildup to AEW Revolution and prior to the show Sunday, Paul Wight teased the arrival of a Hall of Fame-caliber talent. Cage finally answered the question of who it was when he walked down the entrance ramp.

Cage had a lengthy hiatus from wrestling due to concussions he had suffered. During a May 2020 appearance on After The Bell with Corey Graves (via Pro Wrestling Sheet's Daniel Trainor), the 47-year-old explained the frustration he felt at having his career come to an abrupt halt.

"It's a tough thing to swallow," he said. "It's a bitter pill to swallow. It's taken out of your hands. You don't have a say in it."

Cage returned for an unsanctioned match against Randy Orton on Raw last June, but that was less of a wrestling match and more about furthering the rivalry between Orton and Edge.

He was, however, a surprise entrant in the men's Royal Rumble match and lasted in the ring for slightly more than 18 minutes.

Cage has won a number of titles across stints with WWE and Impact Wrestling. He's a two-time NWA world heavyweight champion and held WWE's World Heavyweight Championship on two occasions.

His run with Impact Wrestling was particularly beneficial as he had a more prominent role in the promotion than he had enjoyed to that point with WWE. There was no longer any doubt as to whether he could be a singles star.

While Captain Charisma isn't a broadly popular superstar along the lines of Sting, his name and reputation are well known to wrestling fans. It's probably only a matter of time before he's challenging for the AEW World Championship or TNT title.

Cage, meanwhile, will have the opportunity to eventually end his career on his own terms.