    Call of Duty 2021: Atlanta FaZe's Top Plays, Prize Money from Stage 1 Major

    Theo SalaunCorrespondent IMarch 8, 2021

    Big money and vital placement points were on the line during the Call of Duty League's first 2021 tournament, but above all else, serious pride was at stake. With $500,000 and playoff trajectories up for grabs, storylines between former teammates and opponents took the Stage 1 Major to another level.

    Starting on Day 1 in the Losers Bracket, the Florida Mutineers' Slacked had a revenge match against his 2020 Seattle Surge. By Championship Sunday, that drama had centered on three rosters—all building on rivalries. 

    Ultimately, the Atlanta FaZe took home the crown as their revamped four dominated the Dallas Empire, who beat them in the 2020 CDL Championship. On the top at the end of Stage 1, the team earned $200,000 and 75 CDL Points, which will prove critical by the time the postseason kicks off with a serious $2.5 million in play at CDL Champs 2021.  

    Twelve teams, five days of action and one early-season champion. Here's how FaZe made their run and earned a spot atop both CDL standings and fan power rankings alike.

                  

    Call of Duty League Stage 1 Major

    Wednesday, March 3

    London Royal Ravens 2 - 3 Toronto Ultra

    Florida Mutineers 3 - 1 Seattle Surge

             

    Thursday, March 4

    Los Angeles Guerrillas 3 - 0 Los Angeles Thieves

    New York Subliners 0 - 3 OpTic Chicago

    Florida Mutineers 3 - 1 Paris Legion

    Toronto Ultra 3 - 2 Minnesota ROKKR

               

    Friday, March 5

    Los Angeles Guerrillas 0 - 3 Atlanta FaZe

    OpTic Chicago 2 - 3 Dallas Empire

    Florida Mutineers 2 - 3 New York Subliners

    Toronto Ultra 0 - 3 Los Angeles Thieves

              

    Saturday, March 6

    New York Subliners 3 - 1 Los Angeles Guerrillas

    Los Angeles Thieves 1 - 3 OpTic Chicago

    OpTic Chicago 0 - 3 New York Subliners

              

    Championship Sunday, March 7

    Atlanta FaZe 3 - 0 Dallas Empire

    New York Subliners 0 - 3 Dallas Empire

    Dallas Empire 2 - 5 Atlanta FaZe

    Full standings and schedule available here.

               

    In 2020, Atlanta was a filthy roster with some of the most dangerous players on the planet. Centered around "the Tiny Terrors," Simp and aBeZy, FaZe rolled through the regular season before ultimately falling to Dallas in the championship.

    For 2021's swap to 4v4, FaZe dropped two players and picked up Arcitys—widely considered of the best Assault Rifle players in the league and a former teammate of the Terrors'. During the Stage 1 Major, it was proved that this roster (Simp, aBeZy, Cellium, Arcitys) is not just the best on paper, but also in-game.

    Ignoring drama about Cellium breaking Gentleman's Agreements by snaking during Super Week, FaZe came out red-hot during Major I. Coming into the Winners Bracket with a bye, newcomer Arcitys made the upsurging Guerrillas his first victim with a clean three-piece to secure a sweep.

    Then, it was the Empire in the Winners Finals, where aBeZy demonstrated why he and Simp are considered the scariest duo in all of CoD. The Terror went big by flexing onto the XM4 and pulling out a smooth Search & Destroy ace to send Empire down to the Losers Final.

    After Dallas regained and comfortably swept former teammate Clayster's Subliners in the Losers Finals, FaZe shut it right back down. Tired of complaints about Cellium, bored of doubters and, without a doubt, frustrated with the second-place finish in 2020, Simp made his feelings known by obnoxiously shooting bodies of the living and the dead.

    With the big win, FaZe continue a flawless start to the year. On paper, everyone thought they would be the best team this year, but all doubts about their clutch factor have been cast aside as the team remains undefeated in 2021.

    Having earned $200,000 and a healthy lead for CDL Points, FaZe are looking unstoppable.

