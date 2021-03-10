WWE NXT Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from March 10

0 of 1

Credit: WWE.com

On the Road to WrestleMania, anything can happen, and NXT was pulling no punches with a huge night for March 10. The primary focus was a pair of guaranteed must-watch title matches.

Finn Balor laid out a challenge to finally get Adam Cole to come out of hiding. He put his NXT Championship on the line against the former member of the Undisputed Era, letting Cole attempt to reclaim his lost gold.

Toni Storm called out Io Shirai, telling the world that The Genius of the Sky was afraid of her. The NXT women's champion answered by setting up a title match between them. These long-time rivals would have a chance to steal the show like they once did in the Mae Young Classic finals.

If that was not enough, William Regal promised two major announcements that would change the landscape in NXT. After last week's controversy with Raquel Gonzalez and Dakota Kai as well as plenty of talk about the future of NXT, this was an opportunity to set the record straight.

Xia Li sent Kacy Catanzaro home injured in a harrowing one-sided battle. Kayden Carter wanted payback for her friend and tag team partner. She challenged her to a battle that Tian Shi could watch closely.

This show had the makings of an NXT TakeOver, potentially rewriting the future of NXT based on who emerged victorious and what NXT's general manager had to say.